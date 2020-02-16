‘French Nukes not needed’, says NATO chief

French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a revamp in NATOs Geopolitical strategy met with a frosty rejection by the NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg on Saturday said the tried and tested nuclear umbrella over Europe-‘thanks to US and UK is enough to protect Europe’s interests’.

French President on the backdrop of the UK’s exit from the European Union had advocated for a change in NATO strategies to fit the current scenario. France, being a nuclear power had not contributed its Nukes to NATO with the UK providing it for the military alliance.

Macron had been pressing for the idea of a European “strategic autonomy” , the ability to defend itself without relying on the US- though he insists on his commitment to NATO. With the UK out of EU, Europe has to depend heavily on the US and UK which may off-balance diplomatic equations in the region. Germany welcomed the French suggestion while insisting it did not mean undermining US nuclear protection.