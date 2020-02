After much anticipation and wait, Big Boss 13 gets a winner. Bollywood actor Sidhart Shukla beat Asim Riaz to become the winner of the reality show.

Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood movie “Humpty Sharma ki dulhaniya” was also seen in popular TV shows like “Balika Vadhu” and “Dil se dil tak”.