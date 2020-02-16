Hero launches Splendor Plus BS6 edition in India : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched BS6-compliant Splendor Plus in the country. The bike’s updated model is available in three variants – Kick start with alloy, Self start with alloy and Self start with and i3S. Prices of the bike have been increased by up to Rs 7,100.

The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus Kick start with alloy variant is now offered at Rs 59,600, while the Self start with alloy and Self start with alloy and i3S are priced Rs 61,900 and Rs 63,110 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

The BS6 Hero Splendor Plus uses the updated 100cc fuel injected engine boosted with Hero ‘XSens technology’. In order to make it BS6-compliant, the bikemaker also added catalytic converter. Now, it produces a peak power of 7.91bhp at 8000rpm and a peak torque of 8.05Nm at 6000rpm. The commuter continues to come with a 4-speed gearbox.

Besides the updated engine, the BS6 Hero Splendor Plus receives new decals and dual-tone colour schemes. The bike also gets an engine check light on the instrument console. No other changes have been made to the commuter. It continues to feature the telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers at the front and rear axle respectively. There are drum brakes at both ends.