Husband helps wife to deliver baby at home,video goes viral

Abu Dhabi : National Ambulance crews said on Saturday that they had responded to a call for a woman in Ajman going into labour and on the verge of giving birth.The National Ambulance Communications Centre (ACC) had received the call at 6.47 am last Thursday. It was from the husband who said that his wife had suddenly gone into labour and was about to give birth at their home in Ajman. The man said the baby’s head had already come out and that he could see it.
Two ambulances with crew and one response unit were immediately dispatched to the woman’s home
At the same time, the team alerted the hospital’s emergency department about the case and its expected time of arrival, in order to ensure a smooth handover of the mother and baby and provide them with the appropriate medical care upon their arrival.
The call taker stayed on the phone with the husband and started giving him first aid instructions to assist him to deal with the situation at hand and ensure the safety of the wife and baby until the ambulance crew arrived.
The baby could not wait to get to the hospital and a few minutes after receiving the call, the mother ended up giving birth to her baby boy with the help of her husband, said National Ambulance officials.
On arrival, the paramedics found when the newborn was in the arms of his mother. The team immediately attended to mother and baby and both were safely transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman to receive the appropriate medical care.
