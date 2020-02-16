IPL 2020: Here’s the full schedule of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign in IPL 2020 on the second day of the tournament, as they take on Kings XI Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.The Delhi franchise, led by Shreyas Iyer, reached the play-offs of the tournament last year after years of disappointing performances in the IPL. The side was rechristened ahead of the 2019 season and was renamed from Delhi Daredevils. There was also a change in ownership, as Parth Jindal’s JSW Group acquired stakes in the franchise.Jindal is also the current chairman of Delhi Capitals.

In the auctions led for the 2020 season, the Capitals acquired Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Marcus Stoinis, and Lalit Yadav. Chris Morris, Colin Munro and Colin Ingram were among the notable players released by the franchise.

Here’s the full schedule of Delhi Capitals:

March 30, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab – 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 3, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 5, Sunday: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 10, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 13, Monday: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 19, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 4:00 PM in Delhi

April 22, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 26, Sunday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 1, Friday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 3, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 6, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 10, Sunday: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 4:00 PM in Chennai

May 13, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – 8:00 PM in Delhi

May 16, Saturday: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals – 8:00 PM in Mohali