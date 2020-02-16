Jamia Milia violence: Video of police attacking students in the library released

The video of Delhi Police attacking students in Jamia Milia’s library has been released today. In the scathing attack that took place on December 15, several students and teachers protesting against CAA were severely injured, including one student losing his eyesight.

See video here:

The 49-second clip – released by Jamia Coordination Committee on social media on Saturday – shows students sitting at university’s Old Reading Hall (M Phil Section). A man sitting at a desk hides under a table before cops enter the room; another man is seen rushing around.

In sharply-worded tweets, the Congress today attacked Delhi Police over the fresh CCTV footage. “See how Delhi Police is badly thrashing the students. A boy is reading a book but a cop continues to beat him. Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Delhi Police had lied that they had not entered the library, thrashed the students,” senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet by Shashi Tharoor, he slammed Delhi police and sought actions against them: