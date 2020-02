Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Delhi chief minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. He took the oath along with 6 other ministers.Mr Kejriwal’s key ministers — Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam – will be part of his new cabinet.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won eight seats.