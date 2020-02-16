More than 60 people joined JKNPP, says report

More than 60 people joined the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), said a party spokesperson

Addressing the gathering, Singh lambasted the BJP government for its alleged failure to provide jobs to the youth and downsizing the erstwhile state into a Union Territory.

“The demotion has only brought pain, sorrow, humiliation and disenchantment for the people of Jammu region,” Singh said, criticising the restrictions on mobile internet services and setting up multiple toll plazas in the UT.

He said BJP’s slogan of ‘achhe din’ was a “hollow rant” as the youth of Jammu and Kashmir was feeling “let down”.