Pakistan anti-corruption officials raided the holdings of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Saturday to collect evidence in a money laundering case, related to sanctioning permission to a steel fabrication plant.

The Pakistan court hearing the Nawaz Sharif’s case has postponed the hearing of the case till Feb 28 and has exempted the 69-year-old Sharif from appearing before the court taking into consideration his weakened health. Sharif is on treatment at a London hospital for Cardiac treatment and a blood syndrome disease. Sharif’s 90-year-old mother, Shamim Bibi had also left to London as she expressed her wish to be with her ailing son, even though she was advised by physicians not to travel owing to her age and illness.

Sharif is the Son-in-law of the famed wrestler Muhammad Ghulam Musthafa aka Gama, who remained unconquered during his wrestling days and is said to lift a stone that could hardly be moved to an inch by 100 people.