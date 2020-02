Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates statue of Deen Dayal Upadhayay in Varanasi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 63 feet statue of former Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/RGnElRbfqB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2020

The Prime Minister will attend the Veershaiva (Lingayat) Mahakumbh at historical Jangamwadi Mutt.

He will flag off the Mahakal Express, India’s third private train.