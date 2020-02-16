Portuguese president visits Goa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa visited churches in Old Goa, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus where relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.

He also paid a visit to the Institute Mater Dei Santa Monica, a church in the Old Goa heritage complex, and the Christian Art Museum located in the premises. All these places are certified from the United Nations Heritage.

Basilica of Bom Jesus rector Fr Patricio Fernandes told reporters that he showed de Sousa the cascade that contains relics of St Francis Xavier.

“The Portuguese president prayed to the relics of St Francis Xavier and went around to see the building, which was constructed in 1605,” he said.

The Portuguese president arrived on a two-day visit to Goa on Saturday after which he chaired a function where several MoUs were signed between Goa and Portugal in sectors like education, ship-building, water and sewage management.