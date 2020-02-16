Syed Ali Shah Geelani recovering, say Doctors

Azad Kashmir leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who was admitted on SKIMS hospital for serious Pneumonia is recovering now, said a senior doctor.

He said a team of doctors visited Geelani on Saturday to assess his condition. “The patient is taking liquid diet and medicines prescribed by Dr Naveed from Chest Medicine of GMC Srinagar, ” the doctor said.

Speculations about the health condition of Geelani had forced authorities to shut down the mobile internet for a day earlier this week