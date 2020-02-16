Tamilnadu witnesses anti CAA protest for the third day

Members of the Muslim community continued their protest against CAA for the third day today. The protest took place in the parts of Old Washermanpet in the city and some other parts of the state.

The fresh round of agitations against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after a lull since December, followed the violence that broke out during a protest here on Friday in which four police personnel and some protesters suffered injuries.

Agitators at Old Washermanpet area raised slogans against CAA and sought its withdrawal during the protest, which was peaceful.

“Several Muslim outfits have joined hands and are taking part in the protest today. We seek withdrawal of the CAA..,” a protester said.

The state had witnessed a series of protests against CAA by political parties, including the main opposition DMK and Congress, while some Muslim outfits too had hit the streets to register their opposition to the controversial law.