“Wanted to try horror,” says Vicky Kaushal on his upcoming release Bhoot the haunted ship

Vicky Kaushal on his upcoming release said that he would feel “rigid” if he start charting out his career.

Asserting that he is not the one to jump genres by design, the actor begins the new year with horror film “Bhoot – The Haunted Ship”.

“I don’t plan my career. I won’t be able to justify my work if I’m planning and then sticking to it. It’ll make me rigid as an actor. It’s important for me to be part of good films made by good filmmakers because people are interested in watching good stories,” Kaushal said in an interview.

He also said that he believes to continue growing as an actor as long as he keeps doing different kinds of films.

“I hadn’t explored action before ‘Uri’, so there was a hunger in me. In ‘Bhoot’, I did horror for the first time, so I wanted to learn a lot. I don’t want to get complacent that ‘This is my home ground now’.”

Backed by Karan Johar, “Bhoot” is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and spins a fictional tale around the true incident where a cargo ship was stranded at Juhu Beach.

“Bhoot” is scheduled to be released on February 21.