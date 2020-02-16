‘World War III underway’,says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there is a chance that a World War III ‘in a different form’ will take place soon as nobody is happy.

Bhagwat said that in the present world none seems to be happy and added that all are busy fighting over something or the other.

Media reports quoting the RSS chief said: “The world has come closer but in the process two World Wars took place and the threat of a third one is looming. It is said that the third one is underway, in a different form”.

He said that the nation is enjoying the prosperity which no one could have had imagined 100 years ago. He said that the public is living a life with several comforts and pleasure.