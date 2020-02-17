2 killed in an encounter with Delhi Police

In an exchange of fire that happened in the capital, two alleged criminals were shot dead by Special Cell of Delhi Police in the encounter. The incident happened at Pul Pehlad Pur area .

The incident was reported in the morning around 5 am.

Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur, who were injured during the encounter, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

According to police, the two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery.