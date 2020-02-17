First look of Kangana starer Tejas out: See it here

The makers of upcoming Bollywood film Tejas was shared by its makers today. In the film, Kangana Ranaut is playing the character of an Air Force pilot. The first look also shares the same look.

The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is produced by RSVP productions.

Sarvesh Mewara, who makes his directorial debut with Tejas, is excited about the project. “When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it,” he said.

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and release in April 2021.