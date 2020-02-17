Kia Motors unveils images of Sorento SUV

The first official images of ‘Sorento’ was unveiled by Kia motors.

Kia Motors has announced that it will launch its SUV Sorento at the Geneva Motor Show 2020 on March 3. This is the fourth generation of popular SUV brand. Around 3 million models of Sorento have been sold worldwide. The SUV was launched in 2002.

The SUV comes with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, one-touch sliding and folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, and hill-start assistance.

The new fourth-gen Kia Sorento will be the first vehicle underpinned by the carmaker’s new generation of midsize SUV platform.The SUV will likely to be launched in Korea first and then in USA.