Mamata and state governor hold meeting

As a part of reconciliation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence to hold a meeting with him, said the officials.

Banerjee is holding a one-on-one meeting with governor for the first time since he assumed charge in July last year.

The agenda of the meeting wil be disclosed soon.

“The chief minister reached Raj Bhavan at noon. The meeting has now begun,” sources in the governor’s official residence said.