Man lynched to death in Tamil nadu, Family says attacked for being a Dalit

In another shameful incident, a 24 year old dalit youth was lynched to death by a mob of upper caste in Tamil nadu’s Villupuram. The incidence came into limelight after a video that went viral that showed many men surrounding to the victim with hands and legs tied, who was later identified as Shaktivel.

According to the police after Shaktivel allegedly flashed a woman working on a field. However, his family says that he was killed for defecating in an open private farmland.

The police say they arrived at the scene to find him tied up and bleeding from the mouth. They alerted the family of Sakthivel who refused to take him to a hospital and took him home instead. He died there shortly after.

Sakthivel’s sister has told local reporters that he had an upset stomach and that his bike had run out of fuel. He had to go to the fields to relieve himself and he was attacked as he was a Dalit, she alleged.

Seven people including three women have been arrested for murder and have been charged under the law that protects so-called lower castes. The state government has given out a compensation of around Rs 4 lakh to Sakthivel’s family.