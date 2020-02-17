NDA ally Paswan defers in opinion,”Reservation is a constitutional right”

NDA ally Lok Jan Shakti party supremo and Union minister for Consumer affairs, food, and public distribution today deferring from NDA policy said ‘reservation is a constitutional right and nobody can end it’.

The SC this week had backed center, ruling that the state is not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and that quota is not a fundamental right. Paswan ascertained that reservation is a constitutional right as per Article 16(4) of the Constitution which gives provision for reservations. He said a meeting of Dalit, ST and SC MPs was held at his residence in which BJP members together with Congress and Shiv Sena had attended and equivocally expressed their discontent.

Paswan also decried the amendment of the constitution to ease NDA for meeting its manifesto to provide reservations for higher class on an economic basis and reject the reservation for socially backward classes.