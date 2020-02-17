Now, Taiwan confirms its first case of Coronavirus death

Taiwan confirms its first case of coronavirus death after a taxi driver died because of the same. It is reported to be the fifth case of fatality outside mainland China.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said during a news conference on Sunday that the deceased person was a 61-year-old man who had diabetes and hepatitis B. Taiwan has to date accumulated 20 confirmed cases.

As per the reports, it is known that the deceased person had not traveled abroad in the near time. However, his clients were mainly from mainland China including places like Hong Kong, Macau and China itself.

The deceased person had not traveled abroad recently and was a taxi driver whose clients were mainly from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the minister said. One of his family members was also confirmed to have the virus.

“So far, we are not able to gather his contact history, so we are actively making investigations, hoping to find out the source of the contraction,” Chen said.

The island will on Monday start testing all patients who show symptoms associated with coronavirus and had traveled abroad recently, the health ministry said.