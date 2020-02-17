Sara Ali Khan’s little piece of advice to little brother Taimur

Sara Ali Khan is now a sensation in the film industry with the release of her latest flick, with beu Karthik ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

Though Sara is talked much related to her carrier, she is an apple of the eye for media for being the latest edition of a royal film family. Her little brother Taimur is already used to be a star kid and already steals much media attention though he is known to be a bit camera shy.

Sister Sara has this opinion about Taimur that he should be exposed to quality education so that he decides aptly if he needs to be a thespian of the future. She is known to spend much of her time with Taimur once she is off from busy schedules of film life.