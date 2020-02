In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss on Monday.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,055.69 lowering by 0.49% or 175 points. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 12,045.80 lowered by 0.56% or 61 points.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consultancy Service, Titan and Nestle India . The top losers in the market were Jindal Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1717 shared ended lower while 831 shares surged.