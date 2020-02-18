Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to come together for Netflix movie

After the hit movie Malang, Anil Kapoor is all set to appear in a netflix series with Anurag Kashyap soon. The movie titled as AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, has already begun its shooting process.

AK vs AK is the story of a self assertive film director who kidnaps the daughter of a popular film star. While the star is relentlessly searching for his daughter, the director/kidnapper films the desperate search in real-time for his next blockbuster movie.

“Attempting your craft on a completely different platform is both exciting and daunting. It is a challenge I’d take on only with a committed streaming service like Netflix. I’ve partnered with Netflix on Selection Day and Mowgli – Legend of the Jungle in the past and am amazed at how far and wide the stories have traveled. And being able to take this leap with Vikram (Aditya Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) promises to be an exceptional experience. I can’t wait for these stories to come to life!” said Anil Kapoor.