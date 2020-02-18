Asian Wrestling Championships: Sunil Kumar wins India’s first gold medal after 27 years

In n wrestling, India’s top wrestler Sunil Kumar won gold medal in the 87 kg category of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi today. Sunil Kumar beat Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan by 5-0. This is India’s first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championship in 27 years. In 2019, Kumar has won the silver medal.

Sunil Kumar reached the final by beating Azamat Kustubayev of Kazakhstan by winning 11 points on the trot, to finish the bout at 12-8.

Another Indian wrestler Arjun Halakurki won bronze medal in Greco-Roman in 55 kg. He beat Korea’s Donghyeok Won in the bronze medal playoff. This is his first International medal form a senior event. He lost his semi-final bout 7-8 in the 55 kg category against Iran’s Pouya Mohammad Naserpo.

Another Indian wrestlers Mehar Singh, Sajan and Sachin Rana were crashed out in different weight categories.