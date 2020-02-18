DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sunil Kumar wins India’s first gold medal after 27 years

Feb 18, 2020, 09:44 pm IST
In n wrestling, India’s top wrestler  Sunil Kumar won gold medal  in the 87 kg category  of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi today. Sunil Kumar beat Azat Salidinov of  Kyrgyzstan by  5-0. This is India’s first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championship in 27 years. In 2019, Kumar has won the silver medal.

Sunil Kumar reached the final  by beating  Azamat Kustubayev of Kazakhstan   by winning 11 points on the trot, to finish the bout at 12-8.

Another Indian wrestler Arjun Halakurki  won bronze  medal in Greco-Roman in 55 kg.  He  beat Korea’s Donghyeok Won in the bronze medal playoff. This is his first International medal form a senior event. He lost his semi-final bout 7-8 in the 55 kg category against Iran’s Pouya Mohammad Naserpo.

Another Indian wrestlers  Mehar Singh, Sajan and Sachin Rana  were crashed out  in different weight categories.

 

