Ayodhya airport allotted Rs 200 crore in UP budget 2020

The heavyweight budget among Indian states, the UP budget 2020 was presented before the state assembly today. It was the fourth budget of UP CM Yogi Adityanath promising $1-trillion economy for the biggest state of the country. Finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget on state assembly

Rs 5,12,860 crore budget for 2020-21, was allotted for the fiscal year 2020-21 compared to the Rs 4.79 lakh crore budget last year. The budget had special emphasis on farmer schemes, infrastructure development, highway projects, women safety, and youth development.

The Budget had also set aside Rs 200 crore for developing an airport at Ayodhya, foreseeing religious tourism after the inauguration on Ram Mandir. The Budget proposes Rs 2,000 crore for Ganga Expressway- an inland water expressway from Delhi to Prayagraj, which is a dream project of Yogi Adityanath. The government also set aside Rs 900 crore for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System.