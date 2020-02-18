Bengaluru woman thrashes KSRTC conductor for infringing her modesty

A 21 aged young woman showed the will to fight back to a sexually harassing KSRTC conductor. The woman was traveling from Bengaluru to Hassan when the conductor approached her to grope and pinch her. The woman video graphed him on her phone slapped him before getting down midway at Bellur Cross on Saturday.

Determined not to let him go unpunished, she along with her parents and friends grabbed him in Bengaluru the next day, gave him a sound thrashing and handed him over to police. Subramanyanagar police arrested Esubu Ali Tallura, 33, who hails from Belagavi and is attached to the Puttur depot. Police on the initial investigation found that there are similar forms of harassment recorded against Tallura before on Puttur depot. The conductor is now in judicial custody.