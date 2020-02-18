Bollywood remakes 1998 German flick: details here

A 1998 German movie Run Lola Run will soon have a remake in Bolywood. Tapsee Pannu who is going to play thae lead role has revealed it on her Instagram account. The film is titled as Looop Lapeta.

Run Lola Run was considered a milestone in German cinema and has received worldwide appreciation. The original film is a thriller that unfolds in parallel timelines. Run Lola Run was screened at Sundance, Venice and various other film festivals and won big in Germany at various award shows.



The film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia which also stars actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin along with Pannu