Bollywood remakes 1998 German flick: details here

A 1998 German movie Run Lola Run will soon have a remake in Bolywood. Tapsee Pannu who is going to play thae lead role has revealed it on her Instagram account. The film is titled as Looop Lapeta.
Run Lola Run was considered a milestone in German cinema and has received worldwide appreciation. The original film is a thriller that unfolds in parallel timelines. Run Lola Run was screened at Sundance, Venice and various other film festivals and won big in Germany at various award shows.
The film will be directed by Aakash Bhatia which also stars actors like Tahir Raj Bhasin along with Pannu
Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, "LOOOP LAPETA", an adaptation of the cult classic "Run Lola Run." Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta
