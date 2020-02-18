Bunty Aur Babli 2 gets it release date

“Bunty Aur Babli 2” will be on the theaters countrywide on June 26, announced its makers.

The film is a “rebooted sequel”, which reunites Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years.

Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie.

Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the project, which will also feature “Gully Boy” star Siddhant Chaturvedi and “The Forgotten Army” actor Sharvari.

The movie will be produced by Yash Raj Films and will be directed by Varun Sharma.

Rani and Saif last starred together on 2008’s “Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic”. Before that, they gave blockbuster “Hum Tum” and also featured in “Ta Ra Rum Pum”.