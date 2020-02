In the commodity market the price precious metals has gone upwards.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures for April is trading at Rs.40,935 per 10 gram, rose by Rs.179 or 0.44%. The silver futures were trading at Rs.46,348 per kilo higher by Rs.225 or 0.49%.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at $.1586.32 per ounce higher 0.4%. The highest price that the yellow metal touched this month was $.1586.90 on February 3.