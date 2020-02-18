Couple gets married at Anti-CAA protest venue in Chennai

Muslim couple Sumayya and Shahin Shah got married at anti-CAA protest venue in Chennai. The newlyweds have been actively taking part in anti-CAA protests and decided to tie the knot at the venue, with elders agreeing to it.The protesters have been agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC for the past few days. It was an unusual scene where an agitating couple was getting married with all the rituals.

The Imam introduced the couple to the gathering and community elders blessed them. After a brief ceremony, the couple was showered with gifts. The bride was dressed in a bright red saree with zari work, while the groom wore maroon.

The protest has been on at Old Washermanpet in north Chennai since February 24 and has been dubbed as “Chennai’s Shaheen Bagh” on social media.