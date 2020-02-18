Court delivers verdict for ‘Cyanide Mohan’

Cyanide Mohan, the serial killer accused of killing 20 women had been delivered life long imprisonment by the court for his 19 th murder.

The serial killer has a unique modus operandi of gaining women’s trust, poisoning them with Cyanide and raping them before death. He has been awarded the death sentence in five cases and life imprisonment in three. Two of the death penalties were later commuted to life imprisonment.

On his 19 the charge sheet Mohan followed the usual procedure of meeting the woman from Kasaragod, Kerala while she was on her daily commute to CAMPCO, where she works. After befriending her and deceiving her with the promise for marriage, he later took her to a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand on Jan3,2006. He asked her to hand over the ornaments the very day and gave a pill which he convinced her-was a contraceptive. However, the pill was laced with Cyanide and the woman collapsed soon after consuming the pill. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police nabbed him from Bantwal in 2009, after which he confessed of murdering 20 women.