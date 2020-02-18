“Gandhi and Godse can’t go together”,says Prashant Kishor

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor dismissed the Bihar Chief Minister’s claims about development in the state. “Bihar was poorest state in 2005 and continues to be so. There is no one to question Nitish Kumar’s governance model”, the former JD(U) president said launching a scathing attack on Kumar.

“There have been many discussions between me and Nitish ji about the party’s (JD-U) ideology. He always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Gandhi ji. But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse. For me Gandhi ji and Godse cannot go together,” Kishor told reporters.

Upping the ante against Kumar, Kishor further stated that people of Bihar will stand with any leader of the state. “We don’t need an alliance with BJP to win. Hum woh neta chahte hain jo sashakt ho, jo Bihar ke liye apni baat kehne mein kisi ka pichhlaggu na bane”, he added.