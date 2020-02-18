Kerala engineer falls to death in Dubai

Sabeel Rahman, a 25 year old engineer from Kerala, allegedly fell to death from his workplace in Dubai, according to sources from media.

The deceased has been living in Dubai from 2018. He fell off the building near to his work site, quoted The Khaleej Times.

“The case is a bit unusual. We”re not sure why he went to the building near his work site,” said Naseer Vatanapally, a social worker assisting the family to repatriate his mortal remains back home to Malappuram.

“His family is unaware of any issues he may have faced. He had asked his brother to collect a new mobile phone he had purchased online – which they received. He had no reason to take his life,” he added.

Rahman was the youngest of four siblings. The devastated family is awaiting details from the Rashidiya Police Station. “Following legal procedures, we will repatriate his body back home,” he said.