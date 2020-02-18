Kiara Advani’s Netflix film ‘Guilty’ official trailer out : Watch Here

Kiara Advani is considered to be one of the most promising actors in the film industry. The Kabir Singh actor has managed to deliver a couple of hits at the box-office in her career so far. Now, Advani is all set to star in another promising project.Kiara Advani starrer Netflix film Guilty is all set to release on March 6. But before the film hits the OTT platform the trailer of the crime suspense flick was released today, February 18, and is being loved by Kiara’s fans.

Netflix’s Guilty is all set to showcase Kiara Advani in a brand new avatar. The Guilty trailer was quick to spark reactions as it dropped on the Internet. The Lust Stories actor is playing the role of a college student who belongs to an elite family in Delhi. In the Netflix movie, Kiara’s character is a songwriter for a college rock band.