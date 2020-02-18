‘Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch ‘sanatani’ Hindu”, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) claimed that Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch ‘Sanatani’ hindu. The RSS chief said this while launching a book on Mahatma Gandhi by former NCERT director J.S.Rajput.

” He travelled to understand India and became one with aspirations and sufferings of India and that is why he was never ashamed of being a Hindu. He said I am a staunch ‘Sanatani’ Hindu. He also taught to respect other religions”, said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief also said that the India which Gandhiji was dreamt is yet to be formed. But the young generation will make it possible.

” Young generation instills confidence in him that if not today, in the next 20 years, there would come a time when an October 2, we could tell him that he can work with peace in India”, added the RSS chief.