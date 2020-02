A chemical factory at Dombivli, Mumbai was engulfed in fire at around 12:45 AM. Reports suggest that five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Firefighters after 6 long hours of effort had succeded to tame the fire.

Thick black smock from the factory has covered the entire region. Locals also say big explosions can be heard from the factory. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.