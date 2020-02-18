New traffic fine discount scheme announced in UAE

The Abu Dhabi police has announced a new traffic fine discount scheme for drivers in the emirates. The new scheme was announced on Tuesday by the Abu Dhabi police.

The Abu Dhabi police informed that all traffic fines issued to drivers from December 22,2019 until December 22,2020 will be eligible for a 35% discount. The discount is applicable if the fines are paid within 60 days. If the fines are not paid in 60 days then will have to pay the full fine.

The vehicle impoundment fees will also get a 35% discount if paid in 60 days. The discounts will not be applicable to fines imposed for dangerous offences.