Pakistani media praises Rahul Gandhi for raising question on Pulwama terror attack

Pakistani media come praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions over Pulwama terror attack in which around 44 CRPF jawans killed.

On February 14, the Congress MP on his social media handle has raised 3 questions about the terror attack. By the questions he alleged that the terror attack was planned by some body in India for the electoral gain of BJP.

” Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask: 1. Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?”, asked Rahul Gandhi.

The ‘Express Tribune’, a popular Pakistan daily has come forward hailing Rahul Gandhi for raising this questions and and to attack the Indian government, reported OPIndia.

In an article published titled ‘Pulwama” Rahul Gandhi’s legitimate questions’, the daily claimed that the Indian media is using the familiar template of blaming Pakistan for anything that went wrong in Kashmir. The Pakistan daily also declined the surgical strike by India in Balakot. The Pakistan daily demanded that the Indian government must give answers to Rahul Gandhi’s questions.

The Pulwama terror attack was planned by Pakistan based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.