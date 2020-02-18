PM Modi meets rickshaw-puller Mangal Kewat in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mangal Kewat, the rickshaw puller who had sent his daughter’s wedding invite to the PM. The Prime Minister enquired about the health and well-being of Kewat and his family and also commended him on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

“On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us,” Kewat added. Kewat’s wife, Renu Devi and he himself had expressed the desire to meet the Prime Minister during his Varanasi visit. In the letter, the Prime Minister sent his blessings and best wishes to the bride and her family.

Mangal Kevat is a staunch devotee of Ganga River and spends a part of his earnings in offering prayers to the river. He is also an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the BJP’s membership campaign, had enrolled Kevat as a party member.