Priyanka Gandhi tweets this picture on her anniversary

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a picture collage of her family on her wedding anniversary.
An emotional tweet by Vadra read, “A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together…. 6+23 years….29 years today….and forever!”.
The collage include photos of her husband Robert Vadra, mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, and children Raihan and Miraya.
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 18, 2020
