Ramadan 2020: Etihad Airways announces special flights from UAE

The national airline of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced on Tuesday that it will operate special flights on the occasion of Ramadan. The special flights on Ramadan will be from UAE to Saudi Arabia.

Etihad Airways in a statement informed that the airline will operate a daily flight from Al Ain, the second largest city in Abu Dhabi to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia during the last 10 days of Ramadan. The flights will be operated from May 14 to May 23.

The flight will operated by using two class Airbus A320. The flight was first launched last year to meet the increased demand during the Ramadan season.