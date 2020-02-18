Royal couple announce divorce

A royal couple from Britain’s royal family has announced their divorce. David Armstrong-Jones,the Earl of Snowdon and the nephew of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years have announced their divorce.

David Armstrong-Jones, is 21st in line to the throne and has two grown-up children with wife Serena, the Countess of Snowdon.

The Earl is the son of the queen’s sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and photographer Lord Snowdon, who died in 2017. He owns a furniture company under his professional name David Linley,

Earlier in February, the queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips and wife Autumn said they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.