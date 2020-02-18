Sensex, Nifty points fall by the end of the day

The sharemarket benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell for the fourth fay consecutively. The rates went too low for HDFC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki. Telecom shares were among the worst hit in trade a day after telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea partly paid the adjusted gross revenue dues as directed by the Supreme Court. The Sensex fell as much as 445 points to hit an intraday low of 40,610.95 and the NSE Nifty 50 index broke its psychological important level of 12,000.

Sensex ended at a point of 161 which was 0.39% lower at 40,894 and the NSE Nifty index fell by 53 points or 0.4% which was close to 11,993