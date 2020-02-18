‘Will implement National Population Register in the state’, confirms Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that the National Population Register (NPR) will be implemented in the state. The Maharashtra CM made it clear that he would take a call on NPR after going through the columns in the NPR forms issued by the Centre.

“CAA and NRC are different issues. NPR is the third issue. Nobody should fear the CAA…. NPR is a census and I will go through columns given in the form. I don’t think there will be any problem with it. The census is carried out every ten years,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray also said that he did not believe that the NRC will be rolled out in the country.

“NRC hasn’t come and will not come. If NRC is implemented, it will create problems not only for Muslims but for Hindus, Dalits, tribals and others. The Centre has not made any statement on NRC,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena has supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it came up for a vote in the Lok Sabha in December 2019. And then the Shiv Sena had walked out during voting in Rajya Sabha and had spoken out against CAA.

The backing of the CAA could create a rift between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress which is running a coalition government in Maharashtra headed by Thackeray. The Congress and NCP have been opposing the CAA and the NRC.