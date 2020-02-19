80 crore to be spent for Trump’s visit to Ahmadabad

Ahead of US President Trump’s visit, Ahmadabad will be spending around 80 crore on preparations, reported Reuters. However, Trump will be only spending 3 hours in the city from his schedule of two day tour, starting on February 24.

The expenditure is almost equivalent ro 1.5% of the annual budget of Gujarat. More than 12,000 police officers are expected to be deployed for the visit.

Modi and Trump will be going on a road. Almost 1.25 lakh people are expected to watch the event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, which is said to be the world’s biggest cricket stadium. It will be inaugurated by US President Trump.

The spectacle has been dubbed “Kem chho Trump”, or Howdy! Trump. Ashok Brahmbhatt, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the stadium, said it would also spend millions of rupees during the event.