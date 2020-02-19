Coronavirus : ‘Indian 2’ team changes shooting location from China to Italy

Big budget movie ‘Indian 2’ directed by Shankar bankrolled by Lyca Productions.The shooting of the film happened intermittently last year due to Kamal’s political commitments and a surgery he had to undergo.

The current schedule of ‘Indian 2’ is an action sequence involving Kamal and Kajal Aggarwal being shot at the EVP Studios on the outskirts of Chennai. Shankar had planned to move on to China for an important sequence but due to the coronavirus threat has decided to change the storyline and has chosen Italy as the new location.