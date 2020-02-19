CPM makes u-turn in Sabarimala again: Now says that it favours women entry

The CPM has once again made au-turn in Sabarimala women entry issue. CPM Central Committee has reaffirmed its stand on the women entry in Sabarimala temple. The political report approved by the CPM CC has made it clear that the party is favouring the women entry in the forest temple.

The report also made it clear that the party is opposed to the recent verdict by the Supreme Court to leave the the 2018 women entry verdict to a larger bench. The apex court in its 2018 verdict has allowed women entry in the temple.

The report was tabled during the central committee meeting held in Thiruvanthapuram, in Kerala. ” This decision of the larger bench does not help in upholding the 2018 verdict. The CPM remains steadfast on its stance for gender equality in all sectors”, said the report.

The Kerala state government and the Kerala party has withdrew from its former stand of supporting women entry in the temple. The Devaswom Minister has made a backtrack and did not support women entry into Sabarimala temple and declined police protection for those trying to enter the shrine.