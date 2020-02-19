Dalit girl alleges sexual harassment

A Dalit girl from Shamli alleged that she was sexually harrased by three youth. The incident happened when she was on her way to a brick kiln at Shamli, Uttar Prasesh, said the police.

They said the incident happened at Bhabisa village under Kandhla police station.

Station House Officer SK Dube said the girl’s brother has filed a complaint, alleging the three youths allegedly sexually harassed her on the way to the brick kiln.

Dube said the three accused, one of whom has been identified as a 23-year-old man, have gone absconding.